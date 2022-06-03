Mira and Shahid spring a sweet surprise on Misha and Zain

Mira Kapoor has a soft corner for all things delicious. She keeps her followers updated with snippets from her personal life on Instagram and many times, they showcase food. Recently, Mira and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, decided to treat their kids, Misha and Zain, to a cake. Mira shared pictures of the dessert and called it “old school cake”. In the first picture, we see a gorgeous vanilla sponge cake with chocolate ganache, buttercream and sprinkles on top. Mira wrote, “Let them eat cake” and added the hashtag, “Just because”. The text on the cake read, “We love you Misha and Zain. Love Mama and Papa.” Mira added, “The bestest always.”

Now, if Mira Kapoor’s food diaries have got your craving a cake, fret not. We have a few recipes of delectable cakes that you can make easily at home.

VANILLA SPONGE CAKE — if you want to prepare a vanilla sponge cake at home, this is an easy guide to help you achieve your goal. You just need a few essential ingredients and it’ll be ready in a mere 45 minutes. Try it out today itself and enjoy it with your family.

FUDGY CHOCOLATE CAKE — are you fond of cakes topped with thick and delightful chocolate ganache? If yes, then this fudgy chocolate cake could be your go-to recipe for all things chocolaty. This delectable dessert is great when you are craving gooey, chocolate treats. This is also a nice accompaniment with your evening cuppa.

ICED WALNUT CAKE — if you wish to give a healthy twist to your cake, this iced walnut cake can be an option worth considering. This cake has the crunchiness of walnuts and the icing on top enhances its overall taste.

MUD CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE —thanks to their size, cupcakes come with a portion-control factor, in addition to being delicious. The rich flavour of the mud chocolate cupcake is enhanced by the addition of chocolate ganache frosting.

PINEAPPLE CAKE — here’s a fruity cake you wouldn’t ever regret eating. You can bake this cake at home whenever it’s some family member’s birthday. Also, pineapple cake is the ultimate bliss for all those who do not like chocolate desserts. This spongy cake topped with pineapple chunks is a delight in the true sense.

Do try making these cakes at home and have a great time with your loved ones.