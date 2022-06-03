LHC moved against huge hike in petroleum prices

On Friday, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against an unprecedented increase in the prices of petroleum products (POL).

The petitioner, who named the federal government, the Ministry of Petroleum, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as respondents, asked the court to order the government to reverse its decision.

Yesterday, the new coalition government had decided to show no mercy to the inflation-stricken people, rising petrol and diesel prices by Rs30 per litre just hours after raising electricity prices by Rs7.91.

Miftah Ismael, Minister of Finance, dropped the bombshell during a press conference in which he attempted to justify the government’s actions, which would almost certainly result in a tsunami of inflation and make it difficult for people to survive.

In a press conference, he stated that the decision was made after receiving approval from the prime minister.