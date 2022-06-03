In conversation with aromatherapist, organic expert and nature lover Najam Mazari

Najam Mazari, who hails from Quetta, is an aromatherapist, organic expert and a nature lover.

After completing his education in Business Administration in Lahore, his love for nature made it all the more easy for him to become Pakistan’s first certified aromatherapist. Mazari has dedicated himself to the cause of humanity by treating people through natural ingredients and is now running his company Chiltan Pure as its founder and chief executive.

In an interview with Daily Times, he says, “Our ultimate goal is not to be the largest pure and natural skincare and food company; it is to positively impact the lives of as many people as possible. Ultimately, we feel this is possible only by providing our customers with an exceptional experience that keeps them coming back.”

Regarding his company, Mazari describes Chiltan Pure as Pakistan’s best organic product selling online store. “The company provides pure and organic products related to skin, hair and body to our customers. We provide quality products because we care about our customers’ beauty and health,” he says.

Mazari says he’s fond of his hometown Quetta and wanted his city to be represented somehow in his business. “I always wanted my city to be highlighted in some shape or form because, after all, if the brand grows, the name of the area grows with it,” he adds.

Chemical products are always cheap, a fact reflected in their prices, he says, adding that herbal and organic products, on the other hand, are naturally on the higher side

As far as the name of his brand is concerned, he explains, “Chiltan is a famous mountain in Balochistan, and the brand gets its name from it. There used to be a train named Chiltan Express, as well as a news channel by the name of Chiltan News. And since we strive to offer pure products, naturally, the word pure was added, and the brand became known as Chiltan Pure.”

He further explains his love for nature by saying, “Basically, nature inspired me to come up with the inception of Chiltan Pure. Organic and herbal products were always part of our forefathers’ life, but later on, people started drifting away from them, and more and more chemical products replaced the natural ones.”

He says his company offers more than 700 organic and herbal products. “There are not many brands out there that can claim these many products. Also, we strive to be affordable without compromising on quality. We want people from different walks of life and social status to be able to buy and readily use our products,” he mentions when asked what makes his brand different from the rest.

Though his company packs quite an arsenal of products, the CEO says Chiltan Pure’s desi ghee is one of the best-sellers. “Our moringa powder is also quite famous. It is effective against a wide range of bacteria and fungi, including those that cause gastric ulcers and gastric cancer. When it comes to skincare products, our aloe vera gel and hyaluronic serum are immensely popular with customers,” he explains. Mazari stresses that his company was the first in the business to introduce onion oil to the country.

The company is always adding more and more products to its catalogue. To the effect, Mazari says, “We’re currently working on natural cosmetics like lipstick and nail polish. We recently launched wheat sattu after many of our customers urged us to work on sattu because, in summers, it is quite popular thanks to its excellent cooling qualities.”

The nature-lover says Chiltan Pure also sells its products on Amazon, adding, “Our products are exported to Germany, the US and the UK, where we are registered internationally.”