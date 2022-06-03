SC returns PTI’s plea seeking protection for second march

Much to the PTI’s dismay, the Supreme Court Thursday returned its petition seeking protection from the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as it plans to take out a second long march after the first drew a blank in the heavily-guarded federal capital on May 25. The registrar raised objections to the petition, noting that the top court had already issued an order on the matter, and the PTI had not moved the relevant forum.

“The petitioner (PTI) has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so,” the registrar said.

Among other issues, the registrar said the plea mentions were “controversial issues” in paragraphs 4, 5, 12, and 14, says a news report.

After abruptly ending the Azadi March on March 26 , PTI Chairman Khan had given the government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He later said he called the march off for fear of bloodshed.

The PTI’s long march to Islamabad last week caused riots across the country in which three people, including a police constable and two PTI workers, lost their lives.

A day earlier, in a written order, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and other relevant authorities to submit a report explaining whether the judiciary’s orders were violated during May 25 Islamabad riots.

The Supreme Court’s directives were issued in the order on the plea filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) against the government’s decision to block roads to stop PTI’s “Azadi March”.

In the written order, the court also said it was “disappointed” to note that riots took place in the federal capital despite its orders to create a balance between both sides – the PTI and the government.

The top court had allowed the party to hold its protest rally near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 area of Islamabad and restrained the government from arresting its leaders and workers in connection with the march.

The court in its verdict noted that “the top functionaries of the government including the Interior Ministry shall ensure that excessive or disproportionate use of force against the political workers is discontinued immediately.”