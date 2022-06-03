Court receives application for FIR against Shehbaz

A district court in Lahore on Thursday received another application for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials over police action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters during the party’s recent long march.

The development comes after the court’s earlier order to register a criminal case against interior minister, CCPO, DIG and others. However, the additional district and sessions judge sought a reply from the concerned police station by June 4. The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, contended that police high not only tortured PTI’s workers but also baton-charged, used tear gas, and damaged their vehicles merely to restrain them from joining the party’s march. He termed the police’s conduct a serious offence in which police officials assaulted citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

Azeem further contended that senior police officials committed this offence on the ‘whim of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah’. He also made the CCPO, DIG and other senior rank officials respondents in the application. The petitioner further implored the court that he visited the concerned police station but the police seemed reluctant to register the FIR and prayed the court to direct the concerned SHO to register the FIR against the above mentioned.