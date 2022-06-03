Police conduct, misleading info ‘exacerbated’ Imaan’s trauma: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that Imaan Mazari, daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, had used “objective language” following the arrest of her mother as her “trauma” had been “exacerbated due to the misleading information and unexplained conduct of police officials”.

In its short order dated June 1, IHC CJ Athar Minallah said, “From a plain reading of the memorandum of petition in hand, it appears that the petitioner had used objectionable language after she had been informed regarding the arrest of her mother.”

“A plain reading of the memorandum of petition and the written reply submitted before the Investigating Officer show that, prima facie, the information provided by the police officials was misleading,” he said, adding, “The trauma and distress of the petitioner appears to have been exacerbated due to the misleading information and unexplained conduct of police officials.”

“It also appears that the petitioner’s utterances were not in consonance with the code and ethics of enrolled counsels,” the court said, adding, “Nonetheless, the learned counsel has stated that the petitioner had later realized that the language and accusations were not appropriate and that her conclusions were based on misleading information received from the police officials.”

According to the order, the petitioner had no intent to disrespect the armed forces nor its commander as per the counsel. “In response to the court’s query, the learned counsel for the petitioner has informed that it was explained to the Investigating Officer that there was no intent to commit an offence nor the offences mentioned in the FIR, appear to be attracted,” the order said, adding that remorse on part of Mazari was obvious and that the court had no reason to doubt the bonafides of the statement made on her behalf.

“The court expects that in the light of the above statement made on behalf of the petitioner and in her presence, the complainant would consider withdrawing the complaint,” the order said. It ordered that notices be issued to the respondents for filing reports and para-wise comments before the date fixed on June 9.