Open house job fair held at NUML

Faculty of Engineering & Faculty of Management Sciences of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Rawalpindi Branch organized an open house & Job Fair in the University on Thursday.

Pro Rector Rawalpindi Branch Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim inaugurated the events while Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students attended the event.

Pro Rector Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim in his address said that it was the initiative of the Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar and NUML Rawalpindi followed the instructions to provide opportunities to the students to find jobs. He said that open house display is the regular feature but inviting various companies to facilitate the senior students to get jobs right after the completion of their studies. He further said that companies interviewed more than 1000 students and the able ones will get jobs. He was of the view that it is the era of competition; students must have to diversify their skills to get good jobs. At the end he appreciated the students for their innovative projects and hoped that NUML Rawalpindi students will play proactive role in national development.

It is worth to be mentioned that in engineering open house there were 42 companies’ representatives participated and 56 projects by the students displayed and in job fair 30 plus companies established their stalls and interviewed the students for jobs.