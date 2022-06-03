NAB performance remained excellent under leadership of Justice Javed

The NAB was set up to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit the looted money in the national treasury.

Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal, after assuming his responsibilities as Chairman NAB, not only introduced an effective, and comprehensive anti-corruption strategy but also introduced various reforms in NAB which have started yielding excellent results.

International organizations such as Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan not only appreciated NAB’s efforts to eradicate corruption, but also Gilani and Gallup polled 59% of the people had shown his confidence on NAB.

NAB has received a total of 510,729 complaints since its inception, out of which 498,256 had been disposed off. It has authorised 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed. NAB has initiated 10,365 inquiries, out of which 9,299 have been completed.

Since inception, NAB has authorised 4,710 investigations in left. Of which 4,377 have been disposed of.

Since inception, NAB has so far recovered Rs 864 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements. In last four years and 8 months, NAB has recovered Rs. 584 billion, which is a significant achievement.

NAB has filed as many as 3,776 references in various accountability courts. Of which 2508 were disposed of.

Right now some 1,237 corruption references of Rs 1,335 billion were being heard in various esteemed accountability courts of the country.

The Learned Accountability Courts convicted 1,405 accused persons from Oct 10, 2017-2021.

Conviction ratio of NAB was 66 percent.NAB was elected as the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for eradication of corruption for ensuring transparency in the China Pakistan Economic Coordination (CPEC) projects. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer, Legal Counsel, financial and land revenue experts besides establishing its own state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

Besides establishing Monitoring and Evaluation system, NAB has introduced a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve its performance under the leadership of Justice Javed.

Collective efforts are needed to eradicate corruption from the country so that the dream of a corruption-free Pakistan for our future generations could be materialised.