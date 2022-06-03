Speakers eulogize media’s role in fighting propaganda against CPEC

Speakers here at the 7th CPEC Media Forum, eulogized the role of media in propagating the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and mitigating the malicious propaganda against it.

The 7th CPEC Media Forum titled “Enhance new Media Cooperation to depict the multinational and comprehensive CPEC” was organized by the Paki-China Institute and China Economic Net.

Addressing the Forum through a video message, Minister for Foreign Affair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, his grand father and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the architect of the Pakistan-China relations while his mother former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto took forward the relations to new heights. Similarly, he said President Asif Ali Zardari laid the foundation of the mega project CPEC.

He said Pakistan was committed to sustaining and maintaining the bilateral relations with the time tested friend China.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on the occasion said that the coalition government gave utmost importance to Pak-China relations which reflected from the fact that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made his maiden visit as foreign minister to China to promote bilateral relation and the mega project of CPEC.

He said the parliament was already playing its role in promoting CPEC. The speaker National Assembly pointed out that both Pakistan and China were committed to successful and smooth completion of the mega project of CPEC.

He said through this media forum, both countries could get the opportunity to consolidate the gains of CPEC by promoting the project in the world. He also stressed the need to encourage the exchange of journalists and media material between the two countries.

Charge d’Affairs of the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, Pang Chunxue praised the efforts and contribution of media from both the countries in promoting Pak-China relations and CPEC.

Since its inception, she said the media forum had brought the governments and business community of the two countries together.

She said, CPEC had improved infrastructure and energy situation in Pakistan, while it had also promoted the industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Chairman Pak-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said “We are clear that the China was the guarantor of peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan”.

He said CPEC was the project, on which there was a broad political consensus among all the political parties in Pakistan.

He said some 75000 Pakistanis got their jobs in various projects of CPEC phase-1, while 10,000 MW of electricity added to the national grid through energy projects under CPEC.

In Thar, CPEC is empowering women as women were driving heavy duty dumpers, he said adding “CPEC is changing the lives of the poorest of the poor”.

With respect to news of possible cold war in the region, Mushahid Hussain said “We reject such talks, such mindsets about the containment of China”. He said Asia was emerging now as a major economic force in the world. “We are recovering from wars, conflicts and confrontations, therefore there is no question of accepting any new cold war in the region, we reject it,” he added.