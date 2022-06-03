IG Punjab takes notice of killing of two persons

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. Taking notice of incident in which two men were murdered over an old enemy at Gujranwala, he said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and severely punished. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the slain persons and ensure justice to the bereaved families on priority basis.