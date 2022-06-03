Balighur Rehman will solve public problems: Farooq Baloch

HAM Hospital Foundation Chairman Muhammad Farooq Baloch welcomed Balighur Rehman as the Governor of Punjab and congratulated him. The chairman said that Balighur Rehman is a seasoned politician and will solve public problems. He hoped that emerging governor Punjab will play an important role in solving the problems of the people. Farooq Baloch argues that Balighur Rehman is aware of the plight of the people of South Punjab. He said, Balighur Rehman has been a member of the Assembly therefore he can better continue the mission of public service and heal the people of South Punjab. Moreover, he said under the leadership of Balighur Rehman, Punjab will make progress and the standard of living of the people of the province will be raised and improved.