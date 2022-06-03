PM set to open Eastbay Expressway, 1.2 MGD water plant today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to inaugurate Gwadar Eastbay Expressway and a 1.2 MGD (million gallon per day) Water Desalination Plant today (Friday) in Gwadar.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, he is also expected to announce uplift package for fishermen of Gwadar.

All agenda has been finalized for smooth and seamless unveiling of the projects. Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Naseer Ahmed Kashani expressed his immense joy for formal ribbon-cutting ceremonies of the 19-kilometer-long six-lane Eastbay Expressway and 1.2 MGD desalination plant.

Eastbay Expressway is a dedicated CPEC artery linking Gwadar port to China. Eastbay Expressway aims to provide primary connectivity between the port & its Free Zone I and Free Zone II with Makran Coastal Highway (N-10) and Motorway 8 (CPEC’s Western route) for smooth logistic transportation of import, export, and transit goods to Khujrab, border of China.

Eastbay Expressway’s all relevant work including road marking, installation of cat-eyes, erection of boards of signage & direction signs and installation of cameras has been completed with precision. GPA has already conduced successfully its test run in a smooth manner.

Sources in GPA said that since the beginning till date around 1,300 locals of Gwadar have been employed.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif has planned to inaugurate a 1.2 MGD (million gallon per day) Water Desalination Plant, which is being constructed in the premises of Gwadar Port Free Zone area.

The Water Desalination Plant, spreading over approximately one acre, is being constructed with Chinese grant of Rs. 2 billion. It is a gift from China to Gwadar aiming to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to poor residents of Gwadar.

As per PC 1, the plant is supposed to complete in 12 months. The 1.2 MGD Water Desalination Plant project will be enough to meet water demand of the Gwadar city and Gwadar port. GPA chairman Naseer Ahmed Kashani said that GPA always prioritizes potable water supply projects as it knew that Gwadar is well-deserved to have clean drinking water.