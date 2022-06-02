Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reach at $15.77 billion

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan reached at US$ 15.77 billion in the week ended on May 27.

According to a statement issued by SBP on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan amounted to US$ 9,722.9 million. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 6,048.5 million.

In the previous week total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were US$ 16,149.8 million. Of them US$ 10,088.6 million were held by the State Bank of Pakistan while commercial banks held US$ 6,061.2 million as liquid foreign reserves in the week ended on May 20.