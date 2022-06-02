PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 25

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in 14 cases registered against him in Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism during the PTI ‘s long march on May 25. PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan, after hearing the arguments of petitioner’s lawyer Babar Awan accepted Imran Khan’s petition and approved his pre-arrest bail against surety bond of Rs 50,000. Imran Khan attended the hearing in person.

The orders were forwarded to the additional sessions judge Islamabad. Imran Khan was instructed to appear before Islamabad sessions court before June 25.