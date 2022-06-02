Stern action against Kashmiris’ massacre by Indian troops in IIOJK urged

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Syed Bashir Andrabi has urged the international community to take a stern notice of the massacre of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement condemned the atrocities committed by Indian troops on innocent Kashmiris and appealed to the world powers to put pressure on India to give Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination, Kashmir Media Service reported. He said the people of IIOJK are struggling for their freedom from Indian rule but India was using brutal force and committing grave human rights violations to prolong its illegal rule over Kashmir.

Syed Bashir Andrabi lamented that the Modi-led fascist Indian government had revoked the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory. He added that the Modi’s government wanted to turn the Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority by changing its demography.

The Hurriyat leader reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment of continuing their struggle till the complete withdrawal of Indian troops from the occupied territory and the achievement of their inalienable right to self-determination. He also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, adding that lasting peace in the region could not be established without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.