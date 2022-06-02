PTI to face abrupt disintegration; Pakistan to stay fully safe & sound: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would go burst and face abrupt disintegration, expressing the optimism that Pakistan would stay fully safe and sound, due to current leadership of the country.

Lambasting the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan about strategic assets and disintegration of the country, that came into being, after great sacrifices by Muslims of the Sub-continent. Addressing news conference, she said: “It is a condemnable statement of Imran Khan that Pakistan, will be divided into three parts,” and questioned on whose agenda he was up to.

She said the statement was tantamount to disgracing the sacrifices rendered by Muslims for an independent state, Pakistan. With the Grace of Allah Almighty no damage could be done to Pakistan as the country was in safe hands. Not Pakistan, rather it was the PTI which would eventually be disintegrated into three hundred pieces.

She said political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party, and Pakistan Awami Party did face hardships but they always raised the slogan of “Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan Khappay”.

Maryam Nawaz said former Prime Minister Imran Khan had lust for power and had now resorted to dirty politics to get in the government again. The PML-N leader said it was hallmark of mainstream politicians that they always worked for the greater national unity, not for the division. She also berated Imran Khan for negative remarks about the rollback of strategic programme of the country.

She said Imran Khan in a previous interview with foreign media outlet had said that Pakistan did not need the strategic capability. The PML-N Vice President said Imran Khan had been issuing such statements since his party contributed nothing in making Pakistan a nuclear power. Maryam Nawaz also criticized Imran Khan for not duly recognizing services of Armed Forces and said security departments were performing their duties in line with the Constitution.

She said the PTI chairman was desperate to regain the powers despite the fact that his mandate in 2018-election was bogus, adding Imran Khan betrayed everyone whosoever reposed confidence in him. She said the past regime of PTI, under Imran Khan, had ruined the national economy with his sheer incompetence and flawed policies.

She called upon citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to play their due part to steer the country out of the present crisis, and asked students, young generation, opinion makers, and analysts to stand with Pakistan. “You are not required to support PML-N or the government but need to stand with Pakistan,” she added.

The previous PTI government, she said, did nothing for the welfare of the common people, except resorting to political victimization and misuse of official resources for political gains. She said that Imran Khan was the root cause of all the problems presently the country was faced with.

To a question, Maryam Nawaz said some lawmakers of the PTI had no intention to resign from the National Assembly and asked them to distance themselves from Imran Khan’s wrong policies and faulty politics.