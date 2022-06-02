Azadi March: PHC grants transit bail to Imran Khan till June 25

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared in Peshawar High Court on Thursday, PHC granted transit bail to Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

Through his attorney, advocate Babar Awan, the PTI head filed a petition in the PHC. Imran Khan also appeared before the court while the petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

The judge approved bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

Registered FIRs

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former minister Hammad Azhar applied for protective bail in the FIRs registered by the Punjab police.

Former federal minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also requested bail in six separate cases filed at various police stations. In a FIR issued in Mianwali, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted precautionary bail to PTI leader Umar Amin Gandapur until June 13.

Furthermore, District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted Sheikh Rashid interim bail on Rs10,000 surety bonds until June 13.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today prevented police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from detaining former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in connection with the Azadi Long March.

After many FIRs were filed against him, Asad Qaiser sought the IHC for protection from arrest.

Asad Qaiser’s counsel asked with the court to issue orders requiring the disclosure of all FIRs filed against this client across the country.