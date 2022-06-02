China reaffirms support for businesses operating in Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realize win-win results and shared development.

“His (Sharif’s) commitment to facilitating Chinese companies’ investment and operations in Pakistan has produced noble results. We highly appreciate it,” he said during a briefing.

We highly appreciate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on several occasions. pic.twitter.com/ljT7yKcM4c — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) June 1, 2022

Talking to heads of leading Chinese companies and investors recently, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China’s experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture. He said that Pakistan was looking toward China to seek support in every walk of life to ensure sustainable development, as Chinese development was a model to emulate in the fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC has given a strong boost to Pakistan’s economic growth and livelihood improvement and added that it has delivered positive economic and social effects.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to act on China-Pakistan leaders’ consensus, dovetail development strategy, increase experience sharing in state governance, advance high-quality CPEC development, deepen cooperation in research areas, industries, and agriculture technologies and livelihood to unleash CPEC’s potential in accelerating growth and people’s welfare.