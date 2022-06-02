Govt announces subsidy on hajj for low income citizens

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said that the incumbent government had announced sufficient subsidy approving Rs150,000 per person for the government Hajj scheme this year to facilitate middle and low-income citizens.

In an interview with PTV news channel, the minister for hajj said that this subsidy has reduced Hajj expenses from Rs860,000 to around Rs710,000 which is a great step of present government. It also completed all Hajj arrangements within one month which normally requires six months.

Replying to a question, he said that the annual Haj would become more comfortable and convenient for Pakistani nation due to various important emergency steps of the government.

He further assured that Pakistani pilgrims will get quality food, accommodation and transport facilities during their stay in the holiest places of Mecca and Medina.