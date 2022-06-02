PM Shehbaz describes Imran Khan’s statement ‘open threat’ to country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement in an interview with a private news channel yesterday (Wednesday, June 1, 2022) as an “open threat” to the country.

Shehbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan to focus on his politics rather than talking about the country’s “division” in a tweet posted on Thursday. In a tweet, he warned the PTI chief, “Don’t cross your limits.”

In his interview, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that the country would split into three if the establishment did not take the right decisions.

“If the right decisions are not made, the Pakistan Army will be the first to destroy and the country will be divided into three parts,” the former premier said during an interview with a private television channel.

He said: “The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decisions, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed.”

“The world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearization like Ukraine,” he added.

“Indian think tanks abroad are mulling separating Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurizing.