Fawad Khan becomes UNDP’s ‘National Goodwill Ambassador’

In a ceremony held in Islamabad, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) named established actor Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador.

The United Nations Development Programme’s goodwill ambassadors are persuasive individuals who serve as spokespersons for the UN Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP Pakistan president, Knut Ostby, as well as other officials and UNDP’s young beneficiaries working as green social entrepreneurs, were present at the launching ceremony. Fawad Khan and Mr. Ostby signed a formal document, which was followed by the screening of ‘Don’t Choose Extinction,’ an environmental activity support film.

“We are incredibly proud to have Fawad Khan as our Goodwill Ambassador. As you all know, climate change is one of the most serious and immediate risks we’re facing. I appreciate that as a spokesperson for Agenda 2030, Fawad Khan’s first advocacy support highlights climate action,” commented the UNDP Pakistan’s Resident Representative, Mr. Knut Ostby.

“I am honored to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP Pakistan,” said Mr. Fawad Khan while addressing the audience of green ambassadors and social entrepreneurs “I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030.”