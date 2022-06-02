Peaceful local bodies election in Balochistan

Collaborative indigenous local governance is essential for achieving sustainable development goals, especially in poor and vulnerable communities. It not only improves access to essential services, but also provides an effective platform for the poor, workers, and women to engage in decision-making and development processes that benefit them. Local governance in Pakistan has an unrestrained past.

It has received vast authority and resources from the federal and provincial governments at times, yet it has also been rendered weak and resourceless due to the polity’s unwillingness. The polity was hesitant because of fear of losing power if it establishes a strong local government structure. Whenever the electorate undermines the fundamentals of democracy, it is futile to preach and expect other pillars of the state to promote democracy in the country.

According to Article 140 of 1973 Constitution, it explicitly states that provincial governments must establish a local government system and delegate political, administrative, and financial responsibility and power to elected representatives of local governments. The provision also gives the Election Commission authority to run local government elections. The local bodies’ election 2022 in Balochistan were arranged after long time and it provided an opportunity to progress the province through transfer of power at gross root level.

Long queues of male and female voters were observed in each of the district of Balochistan. The candidates and political parties not only successfully make arrangement but they encouraged other citizens to caste vote and it was possible through the sacrifices of the Law Enforcement Agencies that ensure the law and order situation in the province. This is a very hopeful indication that people of Balochistan including women contributed to caste their vote.

Moreover, all political parties worked really hard through their candidates and workers to this end to promote democracy. In order to highlight the voters turnout, the Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli stated that an impressive turnout of about 60 percent was observed in the history of Balochistan after 1988. Such turnout is evident that people of Balochistan are peace loving and highly patriotic who are standing with state and believes on democracy. Despite threats from anti state elements, youth of Balochistan including men and women used their right of vote and it is proof that they are brave and courageous and trust on administration, political entities and law enforcement agencies without taking care of any threat.

It is also evident that the confidence of people of Balochistan on democracy has been reinstated. This collective effort was unprecedented and all credit goes to local political leadership, Provincial Election Commission, Administration, Army, Police, local administration and levies. The successful election signifies the province’s entrance into the mainstream and is befitting response to India and all other negative forces in the region.

