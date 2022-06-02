Flamboyance and panache on display — Sarwat’s fashion game at Cannes

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities slay in fashion moments that appeased the runway gods.

Eye-catching ensembles that took the red carpet by storm garnered fawning response from fashion critics and connoisseurs around the globe. Some of the unforgettable stars that commanded attention included Deepika Padakone in a dramatic Avant Garde inspired Louis Vuitton floor length gown and Chinese actor Tang Wei who was a vision in what can only be described as a pastel dream, designed by Fendi.

Of the unmissable flamboyance and panache on display, our very own, actor Sarwat Gilani navigated the red carpet in some of the most memorable looks of the season.

The actor beckoned attention in a snowy high-necked dress with a modern bishop sleeve and a subtly synched bodice that tastefully accentuated her waist with a gentle flared skirt. She paired the elegant Sania Maskatiya number with black leather Tom Ford stilettos featuring adjustable crisscross straps, adorned with a delicate gold braid-knot trim. The actor kept her hair in a relaxed half up do with a dewy makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. Her choice of minimalistic accessories coupled with the style and cut of the outfit made for a winning combination.

Gilani’s next soiree into red carpet glamour was the mint green Elan outfit which emulated a freshening take on traditional Pakistani attire. In her Instagram post showcasing the beautiful dress, she wrote in her caption, “The flag is monumental it represents me, my land, my struggles and my culture. It is the embodiment of what I am as an artist and to represent Cannes is a dream come true.” As for the hair, she sported a slick pulled back look with a soft middle parting.

She balanced the shimmering greens with a pair of strappy hells in a beautiful deep fawn gold shade.

The star opted for an ethereal silk saree that draped and enveloped her slender form, pairing it with a matching full-sleeved intricately embroidered bodice that featured a softened square neckline balanced with organic patterns and hues. She opted for her signature palette in a light and wispy blush tone. To complete her look, she wore dangly earrings designed by Nilofar Jaques and her brand Anaya Jewellery.

Gilani stunned in an all-white Rizwan Beyg creation that comprised of a heavily embellished jacket and crushed pants. We love how she tied her hair into a low ponytail and accessorised her looked with a statement choker made out of emeralds and diamonds. She kept her makeup to a minimum, with intricate eyeliner and a nude pout.