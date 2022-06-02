Kareena says Jeh was very much part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ after trailer release

The highly-anticipated trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni arrived on Sunday at IPL 2022 finale. Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer was launched with huge fanfare on television amidst the T20 finale match that gave the cricket and movie buffs across the world an adrenaline rush.

This is the first time ever that a film is going grand to this scale with its trailer launch on a world television platform and the sports world. During the shoot, Kareena was pregnant with her second child Jeh Ali Khan and mentioned that he was very much part of the film. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it. Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha.”

After the release of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan has reunited for Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.