Former West Indies cricketer David Holford dies aged 82

ST. JOHN’S: Former West Indies all-rounder David Holford, who played 24 Tests between 1966 and 1977, has died aged 82, Cricket West Indies announced Tuesday. A leg-spinner and lower-order batsman, Holford is perhaps best remembered for his part in an extraordinary, match-saving effort during the Lord’s Test of 1966 when he made an unbeaten century alongside his cousin Garfield Sobers in a stand of 274. In just his third Test innings, Holford made 105 not out after coming in when West Indies had collapsed to 95 for five in their second innings, with Sobers finishing on an undefeated 163. Holford’s best Test bowling figures of five for 23 against India in the first innings helped set up a victory at Barbados’ Kensington Oval in 1976. He was also the captain of Barbados and led them to the Shell Shield title, before briefly playing for Trinidad and Tobago. After retirement, Holford became a West Indies selector and team manager. Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt paid tribute by saying Holford was the “quintessential West Indies cricketer and ambassador”. Skerritt added: “As a player he was a top quality all-rounder and captain who gave his utmost at all levels. As an administrator, team manager and pitch curator he demonstrated his ongoing love for the game by his vision and dedication.”