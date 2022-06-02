Flying museum honours football great — plane decorated with pictures of Diego Maradona

A flying museum in honour of football great Diego Maradona is to take to the skies. The Tango D10S plane was unveiled last week before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground. The plane’s exterior is adorned with images of the player – who died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 60 – including one where he wears the Argentina jersey and kisses the World Cup trophy he lifted in 1986. The plane will also visit Barcelona and Naples, where Maradona led Napoli to its only two Italian league titles in 1987 and 1990. Qatar, which hosts the World Cup later this year, will be the aircraft’s final stop of the tour. However, England fans may not want to visit as drawings on the wings make reference to the two goals Maradona scored in the quarter-finals against England in the 1986 World Cup – the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal followed by a sublime individual effort.