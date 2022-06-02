Is police interrogation more important than a human life?

My niece is studying at Lahore College for Women University. Yesterday she fainted in class. My elder brother called and told me to take her home. Her condition was stable after receiving first aid. But as soon as I put her in the car, she fainted again. My next destination was to get her to the hospital.

On the way, when someone saw a daughter lying unconscious in the car, he dialed 15 and reported it. Two Dolphin motorcyclists stopped me and wasted a good deal of time. Eventually, I managed them and reached the hospital.

Please train the police personnel so that interrogation and other action can be taken after reaching the hospital. Health must be a priority even if it’s a matter of crime. This is absolutely condemnable to make the patient’s condition worse by making them stand on the road.

Reported by Abu Bakar Siddique.