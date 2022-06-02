IT exports up 29.26pc in 9 months

The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.26pc in nine months of the current financial year. “ICT export remittances, including Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services for the period July 2021 to March 2022 have surged to $1.948b at a growth rate of 29.26pc in comparison to $1.507b during the same period in FY 2020-21,” said an official of the ministry of IT and Telecom. He shared that in March 2022, the ICT export remittances are $259m at a growth rate of 23.92pc as compared to $209m reported for the month of March 2021. The official stated further that the net exports for the period July 2021 to March 2022 during FY2021-22 are $1.472b, which is 75.56pc of $1.948b in exports. Last year, he said that for the same period the net exports were $1.126b, which was 74.72pc of $1.507b in exports.