84MW Matiltan hydropower project to be completed next year

Secretary Energy and Electronics Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah Wednesday said that timely completion of energy projects is a big challenge and Matiltan Hydropower Project 84MW would be completed in 2023. The Department of Energy, through its subsidiary PEDO, is working on several hydropower projects in Swat, of which 37 MW Daral Khuar Power House has been successfully completed, while Matiltan Hydropower Project 84 MW would complete in 2023, 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project and 157 MW Madain Hydropower Project would be completed in 2027. With the South Korean government company, 238 MW Kalam Ashrait and 229 MW Ashrait Kedam hydropower projects would be started soon in Swat district, he added. He said this during a review meeting regarding Matiltan hydropower project. He was accompanied by Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan and other senior officers of the company.