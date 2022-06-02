SECP registers 1,906 new companies in May

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 1,906 new companies in May 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 169,919. This shows an increase of 19 percent as compared to corresponding period last year, said a press statement issued on Wednesday. Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs3.5 billion. Foreign investment has been reported in 51 new companies from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Korea South, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK and the USA. In May, about 63 percent of companies were registered as private limited companies, while 35 percent were registered as single member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).