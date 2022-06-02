Army should have taken back complaint against Mazari: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday said the complaint lodged against lawyer Imaan Mazari by a state institution should have been withdrawn after the accused had her statement recorded in the case. The Pakistan Army had filed a first information report against Imaan for “abusing and defaming” the army and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

However, the IHC granted Imaan pre-arrest bail till June 9. Imaan has been booked under Sections 505 (inciting people against armed forces) and 138 (abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Hearing a petition seeking the dismissal of the case, the court issued notices to the station house officer (SHO), investigating officer and the complainant.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that in her statement, Imaan had written that the comments on which the case was based were unintentional and she was stressed at the time.

He also asked the defendant whether she had explained herself to the police after becoming a part of the investigation, says a news report. In his reply, the advocate stated that Imaan had joined the investigation and answered police questioning.

“We have written in our statement that we did not make any statement against the Pakistan army,” the advocate said, reiterating that the petitioner’s mother had been arrested due to which she was stressed on that day.

Chief Justice Minallah stated that the petitioner had written a clear statement, and as a respectable state institution, the complainant should withdraw its complaint.

The case was then adjourned till June 9.

“At no point in any statement, did I encourage soldiers in the Pakistan Army to mutiny against the senior leadership of the Armed Forces, nor did I provide any means of assistance for them to do so,” Imaan said.