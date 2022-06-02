IHC grants protective bail to Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Leader Umer Amin Gandapur and instructed him to appear before the relevant court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI’s leader. The petitioner adopted the stance that he participated in long march on call of his party chief Imran Khan.

He said it was right of every citizen to hold a peaceful protest but he was being victimized and case was registered against him in Mianwali.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that cases were also registered against Ali Amin Gandapur but he was not part of this plea. The court granted the protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 and adjourned the case till June 30.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bails. Asad Qaiser, in his petition, stated that he participated in the recent long march on the call of his party head Imran Khan, and for that cases were registered against him by the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in various cities.

He prayed the court to issue directives for provision of complete details and list of registered cases against him across the country, and stop the police and FIA from arresting him. He named Secretary Interior, inspectors general of police Islamabad, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FIA Director General as respondents in the case.

Hammad Azhar, in his plea, adopted the stance that “illegal cases” had been registered against him in different police stations, and he and his family were being harassed.

He said he wanted to join the investigation against him and prayed the court to stop the police from arresting him. The petitioner had named the Federation, IGP Punjab, SSP Operations Lahore and others as respondents in the case.