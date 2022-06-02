Zardari condemns Imran Khan’s Pak split remarks

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about the Pakistani split.

Imran Khan’s statement makes him sound like he is not a Pakistani, said Asif Ali Zardari.

The former president urged the former premier to be brave and learn to stand on his feet, saying that power isn’t everything in the world.

Asif Ali Zardari has instructed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to protest Imran Khan’s comments.

If the establishment does not make the right decisions, the country will split into three parts, Imran Khan said in an interview.

“If the right decisions are not made, the army will be destroyed first, and the country will be split into three parts,” the former prime minister predicted.