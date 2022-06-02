IHC adjourns case regarding Cheema’s removal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the petition challenging the removal of former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case as he wanted to take fresh instructions from his client.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case. Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali and petitioner’s counsel Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice observed that the president had appointed a new governor of the Punjab province on advice of the prime minister. Now this petition had become ineffective, he said.

Dr. Baber Awan said that he would inform the court further after taking instruction from his client. Justice Farooq remarked that if the petitioner wanted to continue this case then new governor would also be named as respondent. After this, further hearing of the case was adjourned.