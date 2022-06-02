‘Rioters’ won’t be allowed to enter Islamabad come what may: Sana

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the country could not be left at the mercy of “riotous groups and mischievous elements” without naming any political party.

“Any riots and chaos would not be allowed to take place in the capital under any circumstances,” he said while chairing a meeting with regards to enhancing the operational capacity of Islamabad Police and Frontier Constabulary in Islamabad.

“Riot March and evil elements would be dealt as per law,” the interior minister warned, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) upcoming but not finalised long march to Islamabad.

He added that the federal cabinet strongly condemned the rioters’ violent attacks at police, Rangers and FC personnel. Sanaullah said that the cabinet paid rich tributes to the police, Rangers and FC personnel for handling riots in a professional manner and for ensuring law and order.

The minister said it was decided to provide more financial, technical resources and legal support to Islamabad Police and FC for maintaining law and order, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Rana Sanaullah, on the occasion, announced that salaries, allowances and ‘Shuhada Package’ of Islamabad Police and FC would be made at par with Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police in next financial year.

Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Commandant FC Salahuddin Mehsud, IG Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmad Ali and other senior officials also attended the meeting. It was also decided to pay Rs1 billion arrears of Shuhada Package to Islamabad Police immediately and to provide necessary anti-riot training to FC for being used as anti-riot force. The meeting also decided to ensure 100 per cent coverage of all security cameras installed under Safe City Project for maintaining law and order and eliminate street crimes.