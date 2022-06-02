No bar on Hajj subsidy in Shariah: CII

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said there was no bar at the subsidy being provided by the government on Hajj in Shariah. He said the religious affairs ministry’s efforts for facilitating the Hajj and reducing its expenses were commendable. Declining the news on social media about the CII opposing the Hajj subsidy, he said the previous government inquired about it, to which it responded, “It is permissible for the government to subsidize Hajj in accordance with Shariah and this generous action does not contradict the ability of the pilgrims to afford it. Also, this subsidy should be given without any discrimination, whether one performs Hajj officially or privately, however, it is better if the government is careful to give subsidy from Zakat money.” Dr. Qibla said the CII had already declared its position in the light of Shariah about Hajj subsidy three years ago.