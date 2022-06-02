Kashmiris’ sacrifices for freedom unforgettable: Farooq Haider

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people for freedom movement were unforgettable.

While addressing at the All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir Issue, The Way Forward here Wednesday, he suggested that a delegation of Kashmiri leaders should visit different countries to highlight the Kashmir cause. “We are grateful to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and the entire Pakistani nation for raising their voice on Kashmir. It needs to be made effective and all suggestions need to be implemented, he expressed.

Farooq Haider said that a Cell on Kashmir was formed in the Foreign Ministry, adding that that Kashmiris should be given an opportunity to present their case before the world where Kashmiris would be listened more attentively which would have more effect. Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider addresses the All Parties Kashmir Conference I responsibly say that our embassies have not played a dynamic role in Kashmir in the last four years. We should talk openly about 35A and should talk about the ground realities. The economy of India and the economy of Pakistan must be compared. Talk to UAE not to invest in Indian oppressed Kashmir

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan called on members and leadership of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Imran Khan asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to draw up a road map on Kashmir We presented eleven points to Shah Mehmood Qureshi from all political parties. We waited for a meeting with the Prime Minister on these 11 points Pakistani can deceive Pakistan No Kashmiri can deceive Pakistan. I am ready to write with blood if there is a secret ballot Omar Abdullah will also vote for Pakistan. Let me tell you that even if India attacks Lahore, you will fight.SS