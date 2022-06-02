Niazi calls for in-camera conference on Kashmir issue

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi here on Wednesday called for in-camera conference on Kashmir issue under the auspicious of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that collective efforts were needed to highlight this issue at appropriate world forum with full dedication. Niazi expressed that unfair trial of freedom fighter Yasin Malik by Indian Kangaroo courts was not acceptable for Kashmiris and the Muslim Ummah. Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zehra said that India wanted to change ratio of Muslim majority into minority through the abrogation of articles and demographic change. She said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris everyday besides violent acts against women and students to suppress the freedom movement.

Pakistan is taking solid steps to retaliate Indian negative propaganda against Pakistan at international level, she expressed and added that after the abrogation of article, non-Kashmiri could purchase the property and run the business in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).