Naval chief confers awards upon personnel

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday, in an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Karachi, conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel. The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore Muhammad Asad Iqbal, Commodore Rehan Ali, Commodore Muhammad Ashraf, Commodore Chaudhary Haroon Ali, Commodore Muhammad Mursaleen, Commodore Abid Hussain and Captain Zeeshan Ali. The recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Captain Hameed Sultan, Commander Zafar Abbas Wahla, Commander Jahanzaib Ali, Commander Muhammad Abrar Younas, Lieutenant Commander Beenish Ejaz, Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Sumair Irshad and Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Fahim. The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Lieutenant Commander Abdul Hameed and Lieutenant Commander Arqum Naveed. The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Captain Umer Hayat, Captain Kamran Jabbar, Rashid Ali INTA-IV and Muhammad Zahid Iqbal AAA-II. Six awards of TK(M)-I, 15 awards of TK(M)-II and 07 awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon CPOs and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have been awarded to 50 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.