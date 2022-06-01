Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal tenure will end tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The tenure of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will come to an end on Thursday (tomorrow) after the expiry of the recently promulgated ordinance that allowed him to hold the office until a new chief is being appointed.

According to details, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal remained NAB chairman for four years and three months against his official tenure of four years following the passage of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance that allowed him to occupy the slot until his successor takes charge.

However, the ordinance will expire tomorrow, resulting in his removal from the office.

On the other hand, a new National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 bill has been passed by the Parliament in the last week, however, it will not come into force unless President Arif Alvi approves it.

Even if the new law is enacted, the NAB chairman’s vacant slot will be occupied by the deputy chairman of NAB unless a successor is appointed by the federal government.