Will accept Supreme Court’s decision on Long March, says Sheikh Rasheed 

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would accept the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) decision on the long march.

The former minister declared the upcoming month, June, important for the political scenario. “If the whole world joins hands with the incumbent government, it cannot sustain. Election will be held this year,” he added.

The former interior minister further added said that the apex court will make important decisions for Pakistan’s future. “Whatever the decision will be, we will accept it,” Rasheed added.

In response to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that history will remember Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) decision to part ways with the PTI-led federal government. “The decision was in favour or against MQM, the future will decide”, he added.

“People with dignity stand by the side in difficult situations,” Rasheed said, pointing out that he was paying a huge price for supporting former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

All in all, he further criticised the government for firing tear gases on peaceful protestors during Long March, saying that he has not witnessed such atrocities even in Dictator Ayub Khan’s tenure.

“I reached Lal Haveli, despite your threats,” he told Rana Sanaullah. Rasheed noted that almost five party workers were killed during the long march, adding that police brutally tortured the unarmed protestors.

“The whole nation is demanding fresh elections,” Rasheed said, claiming that the incumbent government and the establishment are not on the same page. “Until Nawaz Sharif returns, there can be no good relations with the Establishment,” he added.