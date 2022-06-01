SHC ruling on Sindh IGP inappropriate, says Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday termed the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order asking the provincial acting Inspector General of Police Kamran Fazal to stop working for failing to present Dua Zehra in court as inappropriate.

“We esteem the court’s decisions with respect and dignity but the order regarding the removal of IG Fazal is inappropriate.” Murad also confirmed that consultations were underway with the federal government for the appointment of an IGP in Sindh.

On May 18, following an uptick in terror incidents and worsening law and order situation in Sindh, the provincial government transferred IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to the Establishment Division.

The Sindh government had notified that Dr Kamran Fazal had been assigned to hold the acting charge of IG till further orders. “While the appointment of the provincial IG is being made in consultation with the federal government, a senior police officer was appointed to the post,” CM Sindh said. The minister maintained that steps were being taken to ensure the safety of citizens. “Two girls from Sindh went missing and got married at an early age in Punjab because underage marriage is not allowed in the province,” Murad explained. He furthered that while one missing girl had been found, the other was allegedly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Murad revealed that he has requested help from the chief minister of K-P in teen Dua Zehra’s case, adding that senior police officials from both the provinces are collaborating on the case. “Hopefully, together, they will get the girl back,” CM Murad said.