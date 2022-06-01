Two killed in a landmine explosion in Harnai

Two people have reportedly died in a landmine explosion in the Harnai district of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to the Levies Force officials, the incident occurred near Khost where a water-carrier trolley accidentally came in contact with a landmine on an unconstructed road and detonated it. The Levies and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel rushed to the blast site and cordoned it off. The correspondent said two brothers, Salahuddin and Nizamuddin, died in the explosion. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and later handed over to the victims’ family after medico-legal formalities. The probe into the incident is underway.