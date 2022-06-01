Daily Times

Pakistan dispatches second humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

APP

The government of Pakistan has released the second humanitarian assistance on the request of Ukraine to support war-hit people there. These humanitarian assistance include emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items, said an official source on Tuesday. A special C130 flown to deliver more than 7.5 tons of humanitarian assistance items for the Ukrainian people. The 2nd C-130 will be dispatched on 3rd June carrying another 7.5 tons of assistance. Pakistan has always acted promptly alongside international community for responding to international calls for assistance during conflicts / calamities, as a responsible and peace loving nation. It’s pertinent to mention that first consignment of more than 15 ton was sent through 2 special C-130 from Noor Khan Base.

