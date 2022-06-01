22,000 pilgrims to be vaccinated in Karachi

A training program for Hajj pilgrims of Government Scheme in Karachi has been completed on Tuesday at Achi Haji Camp.

The departure of Haj pilgrims from Karachi will start from June 8. In a high level meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon reviewed the arrangements for accommodation and departure of Hajj pilgrims in the Hajj camp.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kemari Mukhtar Abro, Director Hajj Syed Amitaz Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Sara Amjad, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Tabriz Murree, Police, Pakistan Rangers, Health Department, Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Civil Avenue.

Senior officials of the Authority, Anti-Narcotics Force, FIA, Pakistan Customs, representatives of K-Electric and PTCL of the airliners attended the event.

The Commissioner briefed Karachi about the arrangements made for the provision of facilities in the camp.

The Commissioner directed the concerned departments to provide all possible facilities while fulfilling all the necessary and legal requirements for the departure of Hajj pilgrims and ensure that all the necessary civic amenities are provided to the pilgrims staying in the Hajj camp.

It was decided at the meeting that full security would be provided to the pilgrims on this occasion. The Commissioner directed that special security and safety arrangements be made on this occasion.

It was also decided that K Electric would provide uninterrupted power supply to the Hajj camp till the departure of Hajj pilgrims.

Private pilgrims will also be vaccinated at the Hajj camp.

In this way, the health department will vaccinate a total of 22,000 pilgrims. A special dispensary will be set up to provide health care and emergency medical needs to the pilgrims.

The meeting was further informed that this year a total of 7,400 people from all over Sindh will be leaving for Hajj under the government scheme while the number of private pilgrims will be 22,000.