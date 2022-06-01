Pakistan Navy organises Annual Safety Review & Safety seminar

Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2021 was held at here participated by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as Chief Guest.

The Safety Review is organized annually with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture amongst personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment in Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

While addressing the ceremony, the Admiral reiterated that Pakistan Navy observed robust safety culture in order to ensure safety of its assets. The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety norms in Pakistan Navy and professional competence of its personnel. Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the efforts of all Field Commands for maintaining high standards of work and personal safety. In the end of the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review.

PN Annual Safety Review was sequel to Safety Seminar which was held on 30 May 22. During this seminar safety related papers to enhance safety culture in PN were presented. Both these events were attended by a large number of Officers, sailors and navy civilians from Field Commands.