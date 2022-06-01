Sirajuddin Aziz launches new book

The book launching ceremony of “Corporate Pakistan – The Insights to Leadership & Governance” written by former CEO – Group Financial Institutions/Habib Bank AG Zurich Sirajuddin Aziz, was held on Monday at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. The book is a compendium of management articles published between 2018-20. The event was attended by acclaimed professionals and leaders from the corporate sector, art, culture, journalism and academia.

Dr. Huma Baqai – Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts, Mr. Agha Masood – Senior Journalist, Writer and Political Analyst, Mr. Zafar A. Khan (SI) – Former CEO of Engro Chemicals Pakistan and Adjunct Professor IBA, Karachi, Dr. Ishrat Hussain – Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Former Dean IBA Karachi and former special advisor to the prime minister. Speaking at the event, Sirajuddin Aziz commented, “I am immensely grateful for the appreciation that I have received from the audience and readers. It is an honor for me to share my experiences and learnings with all of you.’

Dr. Ishrat Hussain said, ‘Corporate Pakistan is a treasure for learnings about the corporate sector in Pakistan – a subject on which there is a dearth of impactful reading material. Every article in the book imparts excellent advice to those aspiring to navigate onwards in the corporate world.”