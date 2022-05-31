AP Dhillon reveals dark side of Punjabi music industry

Popular singer AP Dhillon opens up on the dark side of the Punjabi music industry following the assassination of fellow artist Sidhu Moosewala.

Shocked by the murder of fellow Punjabi singer and political leader, Sidhu Moosewala, Sunday, AP Dhillon turned to his Instagram handle to mourn the killing, and also revealed some dark secrets of the super-hyped Punjabi music industry.

“Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis,” noted the ‘Brown Munde’ singer on his Instagram story. With the constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats, and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”

“I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moosewala,” he further penned in the heartbreaking note on the photo and video sharing application.

It is pertinent to mention that Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on Sunday. A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taking revenge for killing his brothers.

Previously, singers Mika Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Drake had also mourned the killing of Moosewala.