FIFA World Cup trophy 2022 arrives in Lahore on June 7

LAHORE: The political unrest in Islamabad has compelled the organisers of the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 to relocate the event to Lahore. An official of the FIFA Trophy Tour was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the dates of the tour were unchanged and only the venue had been shifted from Islamabad to Lahore. “The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022, and it is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most celebrated prize up close,” said the organisers. The event was earlier scheduled to be held in Islamabad. But because of what is going on politically in the federal capital, the organisers had to move the event. Christian Karembeu, a former World Cup winner from France, will accompany the trophy to Pakistan. The trophy will arrive in Pakistan from Uzbekistan and stay in the country for one day. After a welcome ceremony at the airport, there will be an event for stakeholders and sponsors in the afternoon and a public concert later in the evening. This is the second time the FIFA World Cup trophy has visited Pakistan. The country was also a destination for the trophy tour before the 2018 World Cup.