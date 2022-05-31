Export of sports goods surges 33pc to $295.833m

Pakistan earned $ 295.833m from export of sports goods during July-April 2021-22 that depicted 33.43pc increase as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year. According to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) during July-April 2020-21 total exports of sports goods were recorded $ 221.721m while demand of sports gloves, footballs and other sports goods surged during first ten months of ongoing financial year. More than 2.88m dozen footballs worth $152.146m were exported during 10 months of FY 2021-22 which depict 37.30pc increase in terms of quantity and 40.38pc surge in terms of value. In the corresponding period of FY 2020-21 as many as 2.1m dozen footballs worth $108.384m were exported. The PBS data further showed significant growth of 108.86 pc increase in terms of quantity in export of gloves and their export volume reached at 2.734m dozens in July-April 2021-22 and Pakistan fetched $ 63.404m of them. In the first 10 months of FY 2020-21 over 1.3m dozen gloves worth $56.537m were exported.